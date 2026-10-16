Sprints Logo Doesn't Infringe Puma TM, Athleticwear Co. Says

By Gina Kim ( October 16, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Puma was sued Friday by an activewear apparel company that wants an Ohio federal court to find that the parties' respective feline design marks and "Sprints" name won't cause confusion among consumers, arguing the marks differ significantly in overall commercial impression and appearance. ...
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