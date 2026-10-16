GAO Wants Better Federal Office Occupancy Data Collection

By Isaac Monterose ( October 16, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office told the General Services Administration that the GSA needs to do a better job of collecting occupancy data for federal office space, saying that improved data collection would allow the federal government to cut waste....
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