Roku Accused Of Using Voice AI Tech After Licensing Talks
By Elliot Weld ( October 19, 2026, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A voice recognition technology company sued the television streaming provider Roku Inc. claiming its voice remote function infringes several patents covering methods of machine speech recognition and language processing....
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