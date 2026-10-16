Del. Blocks Cloudflare Founder Control Recapitalization
By Jarek Rutz ( October 16, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Friday barred Cloudflare Inc. from moving forward with a recapitalization designed to preserve co-founders Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn's voting control, finding that stockholders had shown a reasonable chance of proving that a special committee acted to appease the founders rather than advance the company's interests....
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