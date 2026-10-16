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'Irreparable Stain': Pa. Judge Resigns Over Assault Case

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 16, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board announced that it has resolved an ethics investigation into a Philadelphia judge after he agreed to resign amid recently dropped domestic violence charges and separate drunken dust-up allegations involving staff and police at a Jersey Shore restaurant and marina, calling the alleged misconduct an "irreparable stain" on the judge's judicial service....

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