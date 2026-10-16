Wells Fargo Beats Ex-CEO's $34M Back-Pay Lawsuit
By Jon Hill ( October 16, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo prevailed in a California state court battle with its former CEO Timothy Sloan over roughly $34 million in compensation he has accused it of wrongfully withholding after his 2019 departure from the bank amid intense public scrutiny of its compliance record....
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