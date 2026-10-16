Judge Delays Plan Disclosure Hearing For SF Archdiocese
By Rick Archer ( October 16, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge on Friday agreed to postpone a hearing on the Archdiocese of San Francisco's Chapter 11 disclosure statement by nearly two weeks after insurers said they need more time to examine plan revisions made in response to their objections....
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