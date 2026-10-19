5th Circ. Unwinds Cassava Class Over 'Meme Stock' Claims
By Jessica Corso ( October 19, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has overturned the class status of investors accusing Cassava Sciences Inc. of making misleading statements about clinical trial results for a potential Alzheimer's drug, saying that a lower court judge did not properly consider the company's arguments that its stock price was impacted by the "meme stock" craze....
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