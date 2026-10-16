Conduent Inks $80M Breach Deal With 62M Class Members
By Lauren Berg ( October 16, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Victims of a data breach at Conduent Business Services LLC on Friday asked a New Jersey federal judge to greenlight an $80 million settlement resolving their claims that the company failed to adequately protect sensitive personal and health information of about 62 million people....
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