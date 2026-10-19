Court Denies Gov't Bid To DQ Susman Godfrey In ABA's Suit

By Andrea Keckley ( October 19, 2026, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has denied the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to disqualify Susman Godfrey LLP from representing the American Bar Association in its lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's executive orders against multiple major law firms. ...
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