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Analysis

NBA Ushers In A 'Risk-Aversion' Sports Betting Era

By Alex Lawson ( October 19, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- More than a decade after the NBA clamored to legalize sports betting, the league opens its new season with an edict to restrict bets placed on its games, reflecting the pressure of a raft of recent gambling scandals....

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