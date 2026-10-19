5 Firms Build Migraine-Focused TriGemX's $600M SPAC Deal
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 19, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company TriGemX Bio on Monday unveiled plans to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company TCGX Acquisition Corp. in a deal built by five law firms that creates a combined company with a $600 million post-transaction equity value....
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