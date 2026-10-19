Compass Retaliates With MLS Suit In Listing Access Fight
By Nate Beck ( October 19, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Brokerage Compass shot back at the country's second-largest multiple listing service in California federal court with a lawsuit arguing that rules prohibiting home marketing methods off the online platform are costing the company millions in lost revenue and lost commissions for agents, along with hampering its own home listing platform. ...
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