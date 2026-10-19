KKR, Ares Units Agree To $2.9B Infinity Transportation Deal

By Al Barbarino ( October 19, 2026, 11:29 AM EDT) -- KKR & Co. has agreed to sell Infinity Transportation to business units of Ares Management for an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion, the private equity giants said Monday, in a deal steered by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. ...
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