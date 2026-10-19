CNN Hit With TM Suit In Texas Over Talarico Town Hall
By Adam Lidgett ( October 19, 2026, 1:51 PM EDT) -- CNN has been hit with a lawsuit in Texas federal court accusing it of infringing a trademark on the phrase "Change My Mind" associated with conservative media personality Steven Crowder when the network used it as a backdrop during a town hall with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico....
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