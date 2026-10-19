Data Co. To Pay $2M To Resolve Feds' US Worker Bias Probe

By Patrick Hoff ( October 19, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A data company will pay $2 million and face a two-year suspension from a federal program that allows employers to hire foreign workers to settle U.S. Department of Justice probes and related litigation alleging it discriminated against U.S. workers, the federal government announced....
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