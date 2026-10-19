Fed. Circ. Says Metadata Backs Valtrus In Google Search IPR

By Theresa Schliep ( October 19, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday rejected Google's efforts to renew its Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenge of a Valtrus Innovations Ltd. search engine patent, saying that Microsoft Word metadata could be used to prove that the invention predated an earlier application for another patent....
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