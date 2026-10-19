Defective Roof Hatch Blamed For Technician's Head Injuries

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 19, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Roof hatch maker Bilco and commercial property owners in Pennsylvania face a lawsuit claiming a defective locking mechanism allowed a heavy lid to fall onto a worker, causing catastrophic brain injuries, according to a suit filed in the Philadelphia court of common pleas....
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