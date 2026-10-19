Food Service Co. Faulted For Improper Tobacco Surcharge

By Grace Elletson ( October 19, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge handed a win to a class of workers who claimed food service company Compass Group USA hit them with an illegal extra health plan fee if they used tobacco, finding the company didn't properly refund the surcharge as required under federal benefits law....
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