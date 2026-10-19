Khalil Asks Justices To Review His Right To Habeas
By Britain Eakin ( October 19, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to decide whether district courts have authority to hear constitutional challenges to immigration detention through habeas corpus petitions....
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