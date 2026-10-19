SEC Official Tells Advisers Not To Wait For AI Guidance

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 19, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Investment Management Division said that advisers should not "wait for regulators to hold your hands" as they use artificial intelligence, saying regulatory guidance may be "too limited and too late."...
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