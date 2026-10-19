9th Circ. Open To Reviving P&G Shampoo 'Natural' Ad Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 19, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Monday to reviving a putative class action alleging The Procter & Gamble Co.'s Herbal Essences and Pantene shampoo labels dupe consumers by claiming 90% or 97% of ingredients are of "Natural Origin" or "Naturally-Derived," with two judges suggesting the case was prematurely tossed....
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