Georgia State Lawmakers Trade Barbs Ahead Of AG Election
By Emily Johnson ( October 26, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Two Georgia state lawmakers vying for the attorney general seat have critiqued each other's legal and legislative records while clashing over President Donald Trump's endorsement of the Republican candidate....
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