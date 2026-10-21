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McCarter Beats Estate's Bid To Start $9.75M Interest Clock

By Brian Steele ( October 21, 2026, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge has blocked a mall developer's family from filing a formal offer to settle a malpractice suit against McCarter & English LLP for $9.75 million, standing by a November 2025 decision to pause the case while similar litigation proceeds to trial....

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