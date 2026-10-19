Puerto Rico Workers Ink $3M In Deals To End Pension Fight
By Grace Elletson ( October 19, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A federal judge approved $3 million in settlements that a group of workers reached with Puerto Rico's largest bank among other companies to resolve claims that they were stiffed on benefits after their retirement plan shuttered....
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