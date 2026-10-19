3rd Circ. Denies Church Interim Relief In Shrine Zoning Fight
By Matthew Santoni ( October 19, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A church may be likely to win its case that a Pittsburgh-area zoning board violated its religious liberties by rejecting a shrine to the "sanctity of life," but a split Third Circuit panel ruled Monday that it did not merit a preliminary injunction because preserving the "status quo" did not require construction of the shrine....
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