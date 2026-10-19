95K Contact Lens Buyers Nab Cert. In Hubble Substitution Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( October 19, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of roughly 95,500 California contact lens purchasers who subscribed to Hubble Contacts, an online service accused of deceiving its customers by secretly substituting every customer order with its own Hubble-brand lenses....
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