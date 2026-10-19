Cisco, Fortinet Fear Security Risk Of AI Use In Patent Case

By Ryan Davis ( October 19, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems, Fortinet and a company accusing them of patent infringement told a judge Monday that the two sides are "diametrically opposed" on whether source code at issue should be analyzed with artificial intelligence, with the defendants fearing that AI could "escape the sandbox," as in recent high-profile hacks....
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