London Stock Exchange Can't Nix MayStreet Suit, Judge Says
By Katryna Perera ( October 20, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has refused to toss a suit accusing the London Stock Exchange Group PLC and a few of its subsidiaries of luring MayStreet Inc.'s co-founder and former CEO into selling the company with false promises of growth and then failing to honor post-closing obligations under the merger contract....
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