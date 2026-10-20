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Analysis

CFPB's Debanking Push Puts Enforcement Reset To The Test

By Jon Hill ( October 20, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is pledging to crack down on allegedly discriminatory debanking practices, but this enforcement initiative could put the agency on a collision course with both the limits of its authority and its commitment to avoiding "novel legal theories."...

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