Mass. Court Affirms Doctor's Partial Win Over Insurer

By Julie Manganis ( October 19, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts doctor whose career was cut short after losing the use of his feet is entitled to damages from Paul Revere Life Insurance Co. for breach of contract and unfair settlement practices under state law, but cannot revive other claims tossed by a judge or extend the statute of limitations, an intermediate appellate court said Monday....
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