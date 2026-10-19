Proskauer Says It Didn't Drop Reddit To Defend Perplexity

By Lauren Berg ( October 19, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP and Perplexity AI are urging a New York federal judge to allow the law firm to represent the artificial intelligence company in Reddit's suit over alleged data scraping, balking at the social media platform's argument that its one-time law firm can't represent its current opponent....
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