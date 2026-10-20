8th Circ. Panel Doubts Investors' Medtronic Insulin Pump Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 20, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit appeared skeptical Tuesday of investors' bid to revive allegations that medical device company Medtronic failed to properly communicate problems with an insulin pump device it manufactured and was ultimately recalled, with judges questioning arguments that certain interactions between the company and regulators weren't properly disclosed....
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