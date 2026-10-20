Omnicare Seeks 3rd Change To Ch. 11 Loan Ahead Of Maturity

By Yun Park ( October 20, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy service provider Omnicare has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge for permission to make a third set of tweaks to its $110 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement, including when the loan comes due, saying the debtor won't be able to consummate its sale to spin off from parent company CVS before the current maturity date....
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