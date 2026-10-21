Stiiizy Affiliate Sues Over Cannabis Shop Control

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 21, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Stiiizy-affiliated investment company is asking a Los Angeles state court to declare it owes nothing to a minority owner of a San Francisco dispensary that finds itself in the red, according to a lawsuit that also accuses him of engaging in a power grab that could jeopardize the shop's cannabis license....
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