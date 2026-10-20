6 Firms Advise On Prudential's $4B Brazil, Mexico Sale

By Al Barbarino ( October 20, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Prudential Financial Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its businesses in Brazil and Mexico to French insurer CNP Assurances Group for $4.03 billion in cash, with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP among six international law firms advising on the deal....
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