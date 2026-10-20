Plastics Co. Asks 5th Circ. Not To Nix Captive Insurance Case

By Zak Kostro ( October 20, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The founder of a plastic manufacturing company asked the Fifth Circuit not to dismiss his bid to restore a tax deduction the IRS denied on premiums the company paid for its captive insurance arrangement, saying the court has jurisdiction over the case despite the government's claim to the contrary....
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