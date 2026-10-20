Student Sues Landlord Over Porch Collapse At Pitt Party

By Emily Field ( October 20, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A student injured when a porch roof collapsed onto revelers beneath it at a 2025 St. Patrick's Day party near the University of Pittsburgh sued the property owner in Pennsylvania state court, claiming wood rot had made the porch unsafe....
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