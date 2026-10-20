Liberty Mutual Escapes Spyware Class Claims

By Matthew Santoni ( October 20, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A website wiretapping lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance was thrown out for lack of standing Tuesday, after a Pennsylvania federal judge found the proposed lead plaintiff hadn't claimed any sensitive, personal information had been captured by software on the insurer's website recording his browsing....
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