Authors Bring Copyright Suits Targeting Meta's AI Training

By Elliot Weld ( October 20, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of authors have sued Meta Platforms Inc. claiming their works were used improperly to train the artificial intelligence models Llama and Muse, adding to a pile of federal court cases accusing the tech giant of subverting copyright protections to build AI....
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