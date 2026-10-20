7-Eleven Drops TM Suit Over Nike's Tricolor Shoes
By Ivan Moreno ( October 20, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven has ended its trademark fight with Nike over a tricolor shoe the convenience store chain accused the sportswear giant of deliberately timing for release July 11 to evoke the 7-Eleven brand....
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