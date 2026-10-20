11th Circ. Rejects Ex-3M Worker's COVID Vax Refusal Suit
By Gina Kim ( October 20, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a Title VII religious discrimination suit by a former 3M healthcare business division employee who was terminated after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of her beliefs, finding that her own statements show that there's no conflict between her beliefs and 3M's policy. ...
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