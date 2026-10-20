Utah Sues Kalshi, Susquehanna For Violating Gambling Ban

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 20, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Utah sued Kalshi, its related entities and Susquehanna International Group in state court Tuesday over a "brazen pattern of unlawful conduct" by offering sports event contracts that allegedly violate the state's constitutional ban on gambling, after the Tenth Circuit declined to shield Kalshi from Utah gaming regulators last month....
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