Ex-Holtec CFO's Atty Asks Jury To Think Like 'Judge Judy'

By George Woolston ( October 20, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the former chief financial officer of nuclear services company Holtec International told jurors Tuesday to use common sense when evaluating the credibility of witnesses who testified in the two-week trial on his client's whistleblower claim, quoting the star of TV's "Judge Judy."...
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