Metabase, Pediatric Telehealth Biz Sued Over Patient Info Leak

By Gina Kim ( October 20, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Open-source AI analytics company Metabase Inc. and pediatric telehealth provider Blueberry Medical failed to protect patients' personal health information from being exposed during a cybersecurity attack, and waited several weeks to notify affected individuals, alleges a proposed negligence class action filed Monday in California federal court. ...
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