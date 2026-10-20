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REIT Says Narcan Dispenser Spiked Crime Near Apartments

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 20, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment trust sued a Boston suburb Tuesday, blaming drug activity near its 146-unit apartment building on a public health initiative to provide a vending machine nearby for the overdose treatment Narcan. ...

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