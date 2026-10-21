EU Says Trump's Russia Sanctions Waiver Weakens Pressure
By Dylan Moroses ( October 21, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said President Donald Trump's executive action waiving tariffs and economic sanctions against Russia last week was "regrettable" and would impede international pressures to end the country's war with Ukraine....
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