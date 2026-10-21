Drexel Keeping Its Counsel In Ex-Exec's Bias Suit
By James Boyle ( October 21, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday denied a former Drexel University compliance executive's bid to have the school's attorney dismissed from the case over an alleged conflict of interest and tossed the executive's motion for sanctions against Drexel's attorney over comments he made during a deposition....
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