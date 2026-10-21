Forced Labor Tariff Lacks Justification, Biz Group Tells Court

By Dylan Moroses ( October 21, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Near-worldwide tariffs deployed by the U.S. government to address imports produced with forced labor should be considered unlawful given that the underlying report for those measures fails to meet statutory requirements, a coalition of small businesses told the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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