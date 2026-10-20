DC Circ. Judges Doubt 'Hearsay' Derailed Man's Citizenship
By Nadia Dreid ( October 20, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A man who has been stripped of his citizenship after the government claimed that his naturalized father had not been in the country long enough before he was born struggled Tuesday to convince the D.C. Circuit that the government's evidence for his father being abroad was hearsay....
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